69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Joe Biden’s forte

More Stories
CARTOON: Wearing thin
CARTOON: A lack of ideological diversity
CARTOON: Joe Biden’s selective concerns
CARTOON: Not enough smarts to go round
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Creating government jobs.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive veteran guard in latest roster move
Aces waive veteran guard in latest roster move
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
5
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CARTOON: Choppy seas for Trump?
recommend 2
CARTOON: Out in front
recommend 3
CARTOON: An experiment gone awry
recommend 4
CARTOON: This is why you don’t hate the IRS enough
recommend 5
CARTOON: Spineless administrators
recommend 6
CARTOON: The demonstrations continue