44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Joe’s mental acuity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Who am I? Why am I here?

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
3
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
4
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
5
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON:
By / RJ

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

More stories
Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista boys defeat Shadow Ridge in playoff opener — PHOTOS
Pedestrian killed in south Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian killed in south Las Vegas crash
How to make the most of Super Bowl week without a ticket to the game
How to make the most of Super Bowl week without a ticket to the game
‘The good, the bad, the ugly’: Nevada GOP leaders talk caucus turnout
‘The good, the bad, the ugly’: Nevada GOP leaders talk caucus turnout
Real-life Jerry Maguire inspires SoberBowl, VIP event
Real-life Jerry Maguire inspires SoberBowl, VIP event
Clark County kicks off 2024 with a near 70% spike in traffic fatalities
Clark County kicks off 2024 with a near 70% spike in traffic fatalities