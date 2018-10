CNN’s Don Lemon replaces the late U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd as Exalted Cyclops

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.