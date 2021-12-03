CARTOON: Kids killing kids
Another senseless school shooting
Another senseless school shooting.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Another senseless school shooting
Another senseless school shooting.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely over his involvement with his brother’s defense against sexual misconduct allegations.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s stupid comments and foolish behavior continue to embarrass and tarnish the Republican Party.
Liberal sentencing reforms and progressive prosecutors adopting woke policies that reduce prosecutions have led to an explosion of crime and waves of “smash and grab” robberies.
Biden looks for scapegoats as gasoline prices soar.
Running from a PC Thanksgiving.
What was Darrell Brooks doing on the streets?
A nation mourns another senseless tragedy.
The House passes the irresponsible Biden spending plan, which will double IRS audits, dramatically increase the debt and make America’s tax rates the highest in the world.
Facing record energy costs, massive debt, the highest inflation in 31 years and threats from Russia and China, Congress focuses on censuring Rep. Gosar’s doltish tweet.
The incompetence of the Rittenhouse prosecution.