55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Kids killing kids

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 9:30 pm
 

Another senseless school shooting.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
2
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
3
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
5
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: All in the family
By / RJ

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely over his involvement with his brother’s defense against sexual misconduct allegations.

CARTOON: Misplaced priorities.
By / RJ

Facing record energy costs, massive debt, the highest inflation in 31 years and threats from Russia and China, Congress focuses on censuring Rep. Gosar’s doltish tweet.