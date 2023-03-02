42°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Knocked down in the Windy City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Lori Lightfoot's re-election campaign is the latest victim of soaring crime rates as she beca ...
Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign is the latest victim of soaring crime rates as she became the first Chicago mayor to lose a re-election bid in 40 years.

Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign is the latest victim of soaring crime rates as she became the first Chicago mayor to lose a re-election bid in 40 years.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

