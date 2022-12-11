51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Let’s not make a deal

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

The Britney Griner exchange for a notorious international arms dealer was a capitulation and will encourage rogue countries to target Americans traveling abroad.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
Injured bull rider sits after 8 straight NFRs: ‘Everything that could be broken was’
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
3
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman
4
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
5
Bad travel conditions expected Sunday with winter storm warning
Bad travel conditions expected Sunday with winter storm warning
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: And Ye are gone from Twitter
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

As demonstrated by Kanye West, the antidote to hate speech is free speech and the exposure of distasteful views to the daylight.