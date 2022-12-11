CARTOON: Let’s not make a deal

The Britney Griner exchange for a notorious international arms dealer was a capitulation and will encourage rogue countries to target Americans traveling abroad.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.