CARTOON: Let’s not make a deal
The Britney Griner exchange for a notorious international arms dealer was a capitulation and will encourage rogue countries to target Americans traveling abroad.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.