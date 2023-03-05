CARTOON: Lights out

With solar and wind generating only about 13.6 percent of our electricity, the forced transition to renewables is raising prices and destabilizing the U.S. electrical grid.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.