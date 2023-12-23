50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Like a sieve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

Our leaky border.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
3
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
4
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
5
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Emboldened enemies
By / RJ

President Putin threatens to invade EU countries. President Xi warned Biden at last month’s summit that he will reunify with Taiwan.

CARTOON: Consumers balk
By / RJ

The climate summit concludes without significant concessions from China as demand for EVs drops sharply.

More stories
CARTOON: The door is ajar
CARTOON: The door is ajar
CARTOON: One direction
CARTOON: One direction
CARTOON: Musk being Musk
CARTOON: Musk being Musk
CARTOON: Horror at UNLV
CARTOON: Horror at UNLV
CARTOON: Any day now
CARTOON: Any day now
CARTOON: A Biden Christmas
CARTOON: A Biden Christmas