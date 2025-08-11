109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Locked and loaded

More Stories
(Michael P. Ramirez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CARTOON: Putin sits on a throne of these
(Michael Ramirez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CARTOON: The obvious cause of high crime in Washington, D.C.
CARTOON: Tariff troubles
CARTOON: Lawmakers on the run
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2025 - 4:10 pm
 

The summer family photo.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES