CARTOON: Look at everything Biden keeps forgetting
President Joe Biden starts campaigning for Democrats by calling Republicans extremists, but the Democratic Party agenda reveals which party is truly extreme.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.