88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Look at everything Biden keeps forgetting

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

President Joe Biden starts campaigning for Democrats by calling Republicans extremists, but the Democratic Party agenda reveals which party is truly extreme.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
2
Former Las Vegas City Councilman Steven Ross dead at 59
Former Las Vegas City Councilman Steven Ross dead at 59
3
Nellis commander arrested on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness
Nellis commander arrested on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness
4
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
5
CARTOONS: Is Biden deaf to this sound or ignoring it?
CARTOONS: Is Biden deaf to this sound or ignoring it?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: American suckers
By / RJ

President Biden’s reckless student-loan-forgiveness bribe to younger voters denies equity to those who responsibly avoided loans or paid them off.