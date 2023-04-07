55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Look who just moved to Chicago

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
With the election of the most progressive mayor in decades, businesses not already leaving beca ...
With the election of the most progressive mayor in decades, businesses not already leaving because of rising crime in Chicago will flee because of debilitating tax policies.

With the election of the most progressive mayor in decades, businesses not already leaving because of rising crime in Chicago will flee because of debilitating tax policies.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
2
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
3
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
4
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
5
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alvin Bragg’s felony criminal charges fall short of expectations, reinforcing charges of poli ...
CARTOON: No there there
By / RJ

Alvin Bragg’s felony criminal charges fall short of expectations, reinforcing charges of politicization.

CARTOON: Pointless tragedy
By / RJ

Our nation mourns again as a shooting takes the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.

More stories for you
Ukrainian fights for more than wins, puts ‘all the anger’ in cage
Ukrainian fights for more than wins, puts ‘all the anger’ in cage
MSG Sphere going Earthly with theater show
MSG Sphere going Earthly with theater show
‘Hungry’ UNLV ready for spring showcase, free to fans at Allegiant
‘Hungry’ UNLV ready for spring showcase, free to fans at Allegiant
More than $250M in federal funds coming to help keep water in Lake Mead
More than $250M in federal funds coming to help keep water in Lake Mead
Rapper Coolio’s death caused by fentanyl, manager says
Rapper Coolio’s death caused by fentanyl, manager says
Not living in a tent: Senior grateful for affordable apartments
Not living in a tent: Senior grateful for affordable apartments