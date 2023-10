Once again, both parties put politics before their duty to work for the American people and do what is in the best interest of our country.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.