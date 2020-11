The mainstream media gloss over, ignore or mischaracterize violent attacks by BLM and Antifa at the D.C. MAGA march.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.