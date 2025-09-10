86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Mamdani finds a job for Phillies Karen

More Stories
CARTOON: What the Chicago way looks like
CARTOON: What Florida is about to be known for
CARTOONS: The Godfather isn’t impressed
CARTOON: When dictators talk about immortality
Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Foul!

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES