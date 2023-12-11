CARTOON: Many Republicans oppose more aid to Ukraine
Putin’s useful idiots.
Putin’s useful idiots.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Putin’s useful idiots.
Putin’s useful idiots.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Going south
Adding to his gun charges, Hunter Biden is indicted on nine tax charges.
Ukraine aid.
A different world.
Trump’s accomplishments.
Democrats balk at more border security provisions in the national security supplemental aid request.
Bad Santa.
House votes to expel George Santos.
For those who think Biden’s policies couldn’t get worse, take a look at Gavin Newsom’s California…
X marks the spot.