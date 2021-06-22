94°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Meet the new boss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2021 - 9:50 pm
 

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Mini-Me.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

