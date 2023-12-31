53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Meet the new boss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

New year’s challenges.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
3
6 laws taking effect in January: Increased cannabis possession limits, voting in jails
6 laws taking effect in January: Increased cannabis possession limits, voting in jails
4
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
CARTOONS: Biden can’t figure out the problem with this
5
California leavin’: How the Golden State influences Nevada’s population
California leavin’: How the Golden State influences Nevada’s population
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Emboldened enemies
By / RJ

President Putin threatens to invade EU countries. President Xi warned Biden at last month’s summit that he will reunify with Taiwan.

More stories
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach sets state record
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man
Man facing DUI charge after pickup truck veers on to sidewalk, kills man
Hill: One 2023 sports moment stands out from the rest
Hill: One 2023 sports moment stands out from the rest
‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic
‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic