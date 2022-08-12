CARTOON: Mission creep?

With new threats posed by China and Russia, the U.S. military should focus more on military preparedness and peace through strength rather than “woke” training.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.