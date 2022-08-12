93°F
weather icon Heavy Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Mission creep?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 10:00 pm
 

With new threats posed by China and Russia, perhaps the U.S. military should focus more on military preparedness and peace through strength rather than “woke” training.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
3
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
4
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
5
CARTOONS: So this is why Biden doesn’t think there’s a recession
CARTOONS: So this is why Biden doesn’t think there’s a recession
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Deep State?
By / RJ

The Department of Justice better have good cause for the unprecedented raid on a former president’s home.

CARTOON: Blowing a winning hand?
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Trump anointed conspiratorialists and election deniers threaten to undermine GOP election prospects in November.

CARTOON: Staying strong
By / RJ

As tensions rise in the wake of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, the United States should reassess its military capabilities to meet any challenge in the world.

CARTOON: What’s in a name?
By / RJ

The “Inflation Reduction Act” will raise taxes and spending and discourage investment while having no significant impact on inflation.

CARTOON: Political chicanery
By / RJ

The Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act raises taxes, spending and the prospect of an extended recession but does little to reduce inflation.