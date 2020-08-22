CARTOON: More delays?
Postal problems continue.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The Democratic Party plan for America.
Portland police ID suspect in brutal assault captured on video.
Democrats open 2020 convention with a unity theme.
COVID-19 relief negotiations stall again.
A poem about nonsense: Chicago BLM calls looting “reparations.”
A Rasmussen poll reveals more than half of Democrats do not think Joe Biden will serve all four years if elected.
“The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing it, it multiplies it.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Divided.
MLB season continues after Cardinals COVID-19 outbreak.