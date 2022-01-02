CARTOON: More of the same
Omicron surges into the New Year.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Harry Reid, dedicated public servant, former Senate majority leader and fierce fighter for liberal causes, passes away at 82. May he rest in peace.
The Biden administration rejected a call for free rapid tests for the holidays in October. On Monday, the president conceded “there is no federal solution” to COVID.
Massive flight delays and cancellations continue because of weather and COVID staffing shortages.
Democrats are already lowering expectations for the increasingly bleak 2022 midterm election prospects fueled by the failure of their radical policies.
The massive Russian troop buildup continues to escalate on the Ukrainian border.
Undeterred by Joe Manchin’s decision, Democrats vow to continue to pursue more spending even in the face of skeptical voters (and Santa).
Not a math scholar.
Vice President Kamala Harris concedes the White House “didn’t see” omicron or delta coming.