35°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: More of the same

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Omicron surges into the New Year.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Veteran Vegas meteorologist Janison wants better life balance
Veteran Vegas meteorologist Janison wants better life balance
2
Suspects held after 2 killed in New Year’s Eve robberies in Las Vegas
Suspects held after 2 killed in New Year’s Eve robberies in Las Vegas
3
Las Vegas embraces the party as 2021 ends — BLOG
Las Vegas embraces the party as 2021 ends — BLOG
4
Winds threaten, but don’t stop Las Vegas New Year’s Eve fireworks
Winds threaten, but don’t stop Las Vegas New Year’s Eve fireworks
5
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Traffic backed up 16 miles at California-Nevada stateline
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Throws up his hands
By / RJ

The Biden administration rejected a call for free rapid tests for the holidays in October. On Monday, the president conceded “there is no federal solution” to COVID.