Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: More of the same

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

No winds of change.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

