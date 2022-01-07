46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: More time off

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

The Chicago teachers union votes to shut down schools even though studies show that closing campuses harms children and that there is little risk to kids or vaccinated teachers.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
2
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
3
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
4
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $1.2M on Alabama-Georgia title game
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $1.2M on Alabama-Georgia title game
5
2 charged with murder in Laughlin casino brawl
2 charged with murder in Laughlin casino brawl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: A big stain
By / RJ

At the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the GOP continues to pretend it never happened, undermining the party’s credibility with voters.

CARTOON: Power play
By and / RJ

As Republicans successfully stall Biden’s progressive agenda, Democrats are plotting to end the Senate filibuster, undermining the distinction between the deliberative Senate and the reactionary House.

CARTOON: Throws up his hands
By / RJ

The Biden administration rejected a call for free rapid tests for the holidays in October. On Monday, the president conceded “there is no federal solution” to COVID.