Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Mystery in North Korea

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Looking for Kim Jong Un.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

