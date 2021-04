As U.S. Capitol officer Billy Evans lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls to abolish the police.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.