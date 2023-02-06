53°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Newsom’s puppet master revealed

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

Gov. Gavin Newsom accuses the College Board of caving in to Gov. Ron DeSantis when it is obvious he is the one beholden to teachers unions and the woke crowd.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

