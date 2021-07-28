90°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: NHL churn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2021 - 9:50 pm

The Franchise skates to Chicago.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

