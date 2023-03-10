60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Now, this is a slap

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

President Joe Biden’s budget has nearly $4.7 trillion in new taxes for individuals and businesses and will explode the national debt to close to $51 billion by 2033.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
2
LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences
LETTER: Trump Derangement Syndrome has real consequences
3
‘Bellagio of Reno’: Resort renamed as part of $400M renovation
‘Bellagio of Reno’: Resort renamed as part of $400M renovation
4
Deputy Clark County manager on leave related to son’s employment
Deputy Clark County manager on leave related to son’s employment
5
Las Vegas business owner charged in Capitol riot
Las Vegas business owner charged in Capitol riot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mexico has become a narco-terrorist state whose president is more focused on attacking his coun ...
CARTOON: Border violence
By / RJ

Mexico has become a narco-terrorist state whose president is more focused on attacking his country’s democratic institutions than the cartels or corruption.

CARTOON: Lights out
By / RJ

With solar and wind generating only about 13.6 percent of our electricity, the forced transition to renewables is raising prices and destabilizing the U.S. electrical grid.

More stories for you
CARTOON: Missing in action
CARTOON: Missing in action
CARTOON: Promoting achievement
CARTOON: Promoting achievement
CARTOON: Rosy outlook
CARTOON: Rosy outlook
CARTOON: The Navy isn’t prepared for this tidal wave
CARTOON: The Navy isn’t prepared for this tidal wave
CARTOON: Trigger happy
CARTOON: Trigger happy
CARTOON: Hits and misses
CARTOON: Hits and misses