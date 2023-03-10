CARTOON: Now, this is a slap

President Joe Biden’s budget has nearly $4.7 trillion in new taxes for individuals and businesses and will explode the national debt to close to $51 billion by 2033.

President Joe Biden’s budget has nearly $4.7 trillion in new taxes for individuals and businesses and will explode the national debt to close to $51 billion by 2033.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.