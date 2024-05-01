78°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Old Yeller

Noem’s dog tale dooms her VP chances.
Noem's dog tale dooms her VP chances.
April 30, 2024 - 9:00 pm
April 30, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 



Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

