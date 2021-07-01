87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Olympic dolt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 9:40 pm
 

Gwen Berry has the right to her viewpoint, but while the Constitution protects her right to free speech, it doesn’t shield her from the consequences of her comments.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
2
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
3
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
4
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
First transgender Miss Nevada USA calls win ‘huge honor’
5
California teen fatally shot in Las Vegas was pregnant, family says
California teen fatally shot in Las Vegas was pregnant, family says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Fair play?
By / RJ

Athletes and weightlifting officials criticize the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s decision to allow a transgender athlete to compete against women.

CARTOON: Head in sand
By / RJ

President Joe Biden will address rising violent crime rates and blame guns instead of the liberal policies that have insulated criminals from responsibility.