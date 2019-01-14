Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: On the border

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Jim Acosta proves that border walls work.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. Contact him at mramirez@reviewjournal.com.

