Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: On the fly

Art by Michael Ramirez. (Michael Ramirez / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Cut waste, not air safety.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

