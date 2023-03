Poor management doomed Silicon Valley bank and created a new banking crisis. Taxpayers nervously await the cost of the bailout.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.