CARTOON: Out to lunch
President Biden touts a robust economy.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Donald Trump disgraces himself by calling Jan. 6 the ‘greatest movement.’
Biden’s disapproval rating sinks to a new low and a majority of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, blame him for America’s economic woes.
An armed man is arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home after threatening to kill him.
Even in liberal San Francisco, voters send a clear message by recalling a district attorney over his weak-on-crime policies.
Putin continues to crack down on growing dissent against the war in Ukraine.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admits she was wrong last year when she said inflation was not a long-term problem.
A society that values celebrity over accomplishment is a hollow one.
A top Russian diplomat resigns in protest over the “aggressive war unleashed” by Putin.
Remembering those who died while serving their country: A grateful nation thanks you.
What is the root cause for these horrific mass shootings?