86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Paying the price

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 

Polls showing Rep. Liz Cheney trailing her primary opponent for telling the truth reveal the sad state of a Republican Party that elevates politics above principle.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Arrest report: Woman was driving 78 mph before fatal crash on Strip
Arrest report: Woman was driving 78 mph before fatal crash on Strip
2
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$245K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
6-year-old in Amber Alert found safe
6-year-old in Amber Alert found safe
4
Flash flood advisory for part of Las Vegas region extended through Sunday night
Flash flood advisory for part of Las Vegas region extended through Sunday night
5
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Mission creep?
By / RJ

With new threats posed by China and Russia, the U.S. military should focus more on military preparedness and peace through strength rather than “woke” training.

CARTOON: Deep State?
By / RJ

The Department of Justice better have good cause for the unprecedented raid on a former president’s home.

CARTOON: Blowing a winning hand?
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Trump anointed conspiratorialists and election deniers threaten to undermine GOP election prospects in November.

CARTOON: Staying strong
By / RJ

As tensions rise in the wake of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, the United States should reassess its military capabilities to meet any challenge in the world.

CARTOON: What’s in a name?
By / RJ

The “Inflation Reduction Act” will raise taxes and spending and discourage investment while having no significant impact on inflation.

CARTOON: Political chicanery
By / RJ

The Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act raises taxes, spending and the prospect of an extended recession but does little to reduce inflation.