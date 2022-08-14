CARTOON: Paying the price

Polls showing Rep. Liz Cheney trailing her primary opponent for telling the truth reveal the sad state of a Republican Party that elevates politics above principle.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.