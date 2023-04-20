CARTOON: Penny on the dollar

Uncontrolled spending, fiscal irresponsibility, a debt ceiling meltdown, and a possible U.S. default threaten the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.