Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Penny on the dollar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Uncontrolled spending, fiscal irresponsibility, a debt ceiling meltdown and a possible U.S. def ...
Uncontrolled spending, fiscal irresponsibility, a debt ceiling meltdown and a possible U.S. default threaten the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

Uncontrolled spending, fiscal irresponsibility, a debt ceiling meltdown and a possible U.S. default threaten the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

