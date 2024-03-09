53°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Piling up debt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Drowning in red ink.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

