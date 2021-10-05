CARTOON: Potty humor

Liberal activists follow Sen. Sinema into the bathroom in a foolish attempt to persuade her to support President Biden’s irresponsible $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.