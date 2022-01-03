34°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Power play

January 2, 2022 - 9:01 pm
January 2, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

As Republicans successfully stall Biden’s progressive agenda, Democrats are plotting to end the Senate filibuster, undermining the distinction between the deliberative Senate and the reactionary House.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

