CARTOON: Power play

As Republicans successfully stall Biden’s progressive agenda, Democrats are plotting to end the Senate filibuster, undermining the distinction between the deliberative Senate and the reactionary House.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.