CARTOON: President Biden’s marijuana plan might make you high

October 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

President Biden pardons all federal marijuana charges, taking the first step towards decriminalization in a desperate bid to lure younger voters to the polls.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

"Gasoline prices rise as the midterms near."
CARTOON:
By / RJ

CARTOON: Not up to the task
By / RJ

Vice President Kamala Harris, with her “equity” comment, once again proves she is a walking natural disaster.

CARTOON: The Middle East
By / RJ

The Hijab Revolution in Iran gives the Biden administration the opportunity to make up for the Obama administration virtually ignoring the Green Revolution.

CARTOON: Russian embarrassment
By / RJ

Putin orders partial military mobilization, backs the annexation of Ukrainian territory and threatens a nuclear response.

CARTOON: Captain Ego!
By / RJ

Sources claim that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is eying a presidential run in 2024 if Joe Biden steps aside.