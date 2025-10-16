CARTOON: Putin’s delusions
Coming to Ukraine’s defense.
Coming to Ukraine’s defense.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Coming to Ukraine’s defense.
Coming to Ukraine’s defense.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Classified under lawfare.
Staying on course.
Unquestionably unqualified.
Being hounded.
War games.
Fixing the Defense Department.
Shut down.
General embarassment.
The blame game.
Political suicide.