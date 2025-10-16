58°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Putin’s delusions

Coming to Ukraine’s defense.
October 15, 2025 - 9:00 pm
October 15, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

