Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Putin’s new weapon is his most deadly.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Russia weaponizes grain.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

