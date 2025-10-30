66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Quite the pair

Mamdani and AOC campaign together.
Mamdani and AOC campaign together.
More Stories
CARTOON: Dodging ICE
CARTOON: Easy money.
CARTOON: A game the Democrats can’t win.
CARTOON: Royal scandal
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Mamdani and AOC campaign together.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES