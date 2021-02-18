47°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Radio legend passes on

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Rush Limbaugh 1951-2021 R.I.P.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

