President Joe Biden goes on the trail promoting his more than $6 trillion big government expansion plans with no means and no intention of paying for it.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.