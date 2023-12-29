49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Ready for the junk yard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2023 - 9:27 pm

Biden border patrol.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
2
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
3
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
4
Judge orders prison for man who admitted to damaging power facility
Judge orders prison for man who admitted to damaging power facility
5
California-based pizza chain eyeing rapid expansion in Las Vegas
California-based pizza chain eyeing rapid expansion in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Emboldened enemies
By / RJ

President Putin threatens to invade EU countries. President Xi warned Biden at last month’s summit that he will reunify with Taiwan.

CARTOON: Consumers balk
By / RJ

The climate summit concludes without significant concessions from China as demand for EVs drops sharply.

More stories
CARTOON: Coming up short
CARTOON: Coming up short
CARTOON: The door is ajar
CARTOON: The door is ajar
CARTOON: Digging in
CARTOON: Digging in
CARTOON: Playing politics
CARTOON: Playing politics
CARTOON: Like a sieve
CARTOON: Like a sieve
CARTOON: One direction
CARTOON: One direction