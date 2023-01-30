49°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Santos is weighing down the GOP

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

Even as his lies and financial and legal woes mount, Rep. George Santos’ appointment to two congressional committee assignments assures that the GOP will be damaged goods.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

