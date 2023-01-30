CARTOON: Santos is weighing down the GOP

Even as his lies and financial and legal woes mount, Rep. George Santos’ appointment to two congressional committee assignments assures that the GOP will be damaged goods.

Even as his lies and financial and legal woes mount, Rep. George Santos’ appointment to two congressional committee assignments assures that the GOP will be damaged goods.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.