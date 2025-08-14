94°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Seward’s folly coming home to roost?

(Michael P. Ramirez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2025 - 9:06 am
 

Russian expansionism.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

