74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Six feet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2020 - 5:05 pm
 

Life after the coronavirus.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
Las Vegas Strip to come back with differences, analysts say
2
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras, masks, CEO says
3
More than 500 in Reopen Nevada protest business closures
More than 500 in Reopen Nevada protest business closures
4
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
Betting on the future: What Macao’s experience can teach Las Vegas
5
Nevada may be near peak of COVID-19 cases, but 2nd wave feared
Nevada may be near peak of COVID-19 cases, but 2nd wave feared
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Communist sympathizer?
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

The World Health Organization allowed China to mislead the world on the global pandemic.

CARTOON: Easter Sunday
By / RJ

Coronavirus Task Force assures the country we may be close to getting through the worst of the pandemic.

CARTOON: Bye, bye Bernie
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Another socialist revolution bites the dust.

CARTOON: In the Navy
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Two wrongs do not make an effective fighting force.