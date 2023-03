Tik Tok raises White House ire by declining to commit to cutting flows of user data to China.

Tik Tok raises White House ire by declining to commit to cutting flows of user data to China.

Tik Tok raises White House ire by declining to commit to cutting flows of user data to China.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.