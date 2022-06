According to a recent Gallup poll, 50 percent of Americans rate U.S. moral values as poor and 78 percent say they are getting worse.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.